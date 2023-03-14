More Than 2/3 Of Americans Now Believe COVID Came From the Wuhan Lab

Videos by OutKick

Despite Anthony Fauci’s best attempts, more than 2/3 of Americans of all political beliefs now believe COVID originated in the Wuhan lab.

That’s according to a new survey from The Economist and YouGov. The survey asked: “Regardless of whether or not the virus responsible for COVID-19 was created or naturally mutated, do you believe it is true or false that a laboratory in China was the origin of the virus?”

The majority of respondents, even Democrats, said they thought the lab was responsible.

New @TheEconomist @YouGov poll

66% Americans surveyed lean toward lab #OriginOfCovid

54% Dem lean lab, 21% not sure, 25% lean natural

62% Ind lean lab, 23% not sure, 14% lean natural

86% Rep lean lab, 5% not sure, 9% lean naturalhttps://t.co/1kRwfudTl5 pic.twitter.com/ru4ZZoTQry — Alina Chan (@Ayjchan) March 9, 2023

That’s a huge blow to Anthony Fauci, who specifically focused his efforts on downplaying the lab leak theory. Fauci organized the release of a paper trying to “debunk” it as a possibility.

Even now, as more federal agencies believe the lab to be responsible, he’s defended his actions.

READ: FAUCI DESPERATELY TRIES TO DEFEND HIMSELF ON LAB LEAK, SAYS HE WISHES WE’D WORN MASKS EARLIER

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 17: Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies during the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies hearing to examine proposed budget estimates for fiscal year 2023 for the National Institutes of Health on Capitol Hill on May 17, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images)

Even Democrats Believe the Lab Leak

It’s not particularly surprising that the public now believes in the lab leak theory.

Despite the best efforts of Fauci and his allies, it was always a realistic hypothesis that should have been taken seriously.

But what is surprising is that even a majority of Democrats now believe it too.

Democrats have often been unbelievably misinformed during the pandemic, on virtually every major issue.

They inaccurately believed that the odds of hospitalization due to COVID were astronomical. Liberal politicians and public health experts also blatantly lied about the efficacy of masks.

READ: NEW STUDY CONFIRMS THAT MASKS LIKELY DON’T WORK TO STOP COVID

Mainstream left wing publications like The New York Times, CNN, The Washington Post and The Atlantic have frequently spread inaccuracies that Democrats wanted to hear.

Only the unvaccinated get COVID, masks work if everyone wears them, and everyone died in Florida, as just a few examples.

But even despite all their efforts, a majority now believe that the lab likely was responsible for the pandemic.

That provides at least some hope that accuracy can get through the media’s filters. At least on certain issues.

There may never be a definitive answer to the origins of the pandemic. But at the very least, a majority of people now take the lab leak hypothesis seriously.

Another loss for Anthony Fauci.