More Than $100K Worth Of Memorabilia Stolen From Former NBA Champ Kevin Willis

Thieves have stolen several San Antonio Spurs championship jerseys out of a storage locker belonging to former NBA player Kevin Willis.

Willis reported the crime Tuesday when he noticed 10 of his former teammates’ jerseys were missing from his Roswell, Ga., storage locker. Another rack of clothing — worth around $9,000 — also went missing, according to the police report.

Kevin Willis won an NBA Championship with the Spurs in 2003. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

In the 911 call obtained by TMZ, Willis says the jerseys were framed inside the unit.

“This stuff came from when I was playing,” he said. “These have been around for 20 years, and they took all the high-profile personnel that was on there. They took all of those. And they left four of them back or something like that.”

According to police, “the locks appeared to have been cut and were on the inside of the storage unit.” But it’s anyone’s guess when the crime actually occurred. Willis says he hadn’t visited the unit since June.

The Atlanta Hawks drafted Willis in the first round of the 1984 NBA Draft. The 7-foot-tall big man played 11 seasons with the Hawks before bouncing around to several different teams. He won a championship with the San Antonio Spurs in 2003.

And he apparently saved all the jerseys from that championship run. Until now, of course.