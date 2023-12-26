More Excused Racim: Activist Says Black People Should Have Never Let Eminem Rap

Videos by OutKick

Activist and social media influencer Dr. Umar Johnson says Eminem should be disqualified from the conversation of greatest rappers of all time.

It’s not that Eminem’s music isn’t worthy of G.O.A.T status, says Johnson. His music is.

However, Eminem is white. And Johnson argues that Eminem’s skin color devalues his worth as a rapper.

In fact, Dr. Johnson claims the black community should have never let Eminem into the world of hip-hop.

“No non-African can ever be the best of anything African. It’s an insult to the ancestors. It’s an insult to the race and it’s an insult to every black person.

“Eminem has all the privileges of a white male and all the privileges of being in the hip hop community, so we got to be careful about letting non-Africans into our community.”

Dr. Umar says Eminem is not one of greatest rappers of all time because he's not African.



(🎥: @JoeBuddenPod) pic.twitter.com/oz7PQYWALy — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) December 25, 2023

Dr. Umar Johnson’s statement is racist. Obviously. Although hardly surprising.

There’s a noticeable trend emerging in which people openly resist the inclusion of white people in majority-black industries.

Johnson’s sentiment echoes that of former NBA player Gilbert Arenas, who earlier this month said white basketball players are trying to steal on “our league.”

Arenas added he’d like to see black players physically harm white players, as a result. Seriously.

Likewise, former NFL player Rashard Mendenhall last week ranted that white people have no place in professional football.

He then called for the league to adopt segregation.

Last year, ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkin claimed black NBA players feel that white players can only compete with them on the court with the help of so-called systemic racial advantages.

Ever notice how the people who screech the loudest about racism are so often spewing actual racism? Of course, you have.

And rap and sports fans shouldn’t put up with that.

Racism is not okay just because the perp is campaigning for discrimination against white people. That is called Excused Racism, the idea that it’s socially acceptable to discriminate against white people to reach racial impartiality.

Excused Racism is still racism.

Lastly, public figures telling white people to stay out of sports and hip-hop actually hurts black people more than white people.

Rappers, football players, and basketball players — most of whom are black — profit primarily based on the number of people who consume their products.

Thus, there’d be nothing more harmful to pockets of black rappers and athletes than convincing an entire race — in this case, white people — to stop consuming their product.

By the way, who is the greatest rapper ever?