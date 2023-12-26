More Excused Racim: Activist Says Black People Should Have Never Let Eminem Rap

Videos by OutKick
Activist and social media influencer Dr. Umar Johnson says Eminem should be disqualified from the conversation of greatest rappers of all time.
It’s not that Eminem’s music isn’t worthy of G.O.A.T status, says Johnson. His music is.
However, Eminem is white. And Johnson argues that Eminem’s skin color devalues his worth as a rapper.
In fact, Dr. Johnson claims the black community should have never let Eminem into the world of hip-hop.
“No non-African can ever be the best of anything African. It’s an insult to the ancestors. It’s an insult to the race and it’s an insult to every black person.
“Eminem has all the privileges of a white male and all the privileges of being in the hip hop community, so we got to be careful about letting non-Africans into our community.”
Dr. Umar Johnson’s statement is racist. Obviously. Although hardly surprising.
There’s a noticeable trend emerging in which people openly resist the inclusion of white people in majority-black industries.
Johnson’s sentiment echoes that of former NBA player Gilbert Arenas, who earlier this month said white basketball players are trying to steal on “our league.”
Arenas added he’d like to see black players physically harm white players, as a result. Seriously.
Likewise, former NFL player Rashard Mendenhall last week ranted that white people have no place in professional football.
He then called for the league to adopt segregation.
Last year, ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkin claimed black NBA players feel that white players can only compete with them on the court with the help of so-called systemic racial advantages.
Ever notice how the people who screech the loudest about racism are so often spewing actual racism? Of course, you have.
And rap and sports fans shouldn’t put up with that.
Racism is not okay just because the perp is campaigning for discrimination against white people. That is called Excused Racism, the idea that it’s socially acceptable to discriminate against white people to reach racial impartiality.
Excused Racism is still racism.
Lastly, public figures telling white people to stay out of sports and hip-hop actually hurts black people more than white people.
Rappers, football players, and basketball players — most of whom are black — profit primarily based on the number of people who consume their products.
Thus, there’d be nothing more harmful to pockets of black rappers and athletes than convincing an entire race — in this case, white people — to stop consuming their product.
By the way, who is the greatest rapper ever?
The whole Eminem argument is inherently racist, because it classifies black-created music forms as less universal than white forms. We saw the same attitudes toward white jazz musicians in the 1930s, and white blues musicians in the 1960s and again in the 1990s. That their music was “inauthentic” because they were white.
Yet nobody would argue that Marian Anderson, Leontyne Price or Kathleen Battle were “inauthentic” opera singers because they were black, not European. When jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis began recording classical music as well in the 1980s, and replaced Maurice Andre as the greatest classical trumpeter on Earth, nobody argued that was “inauthentic” because Marsalis isn’t European.
Clearly, we all accept European symphonic music as something universal, something that can speak to the human soul no matter your ethnicity or upbringing.
So why shouldn’t forms created by African Americans be afforded the same respect? Johnny Winter’s brilliance as a blues guitarist took nothing away from what B.B. King or Muddy Waters accomplished – and, in fact, Waters hired Johnny in the 1970s to be in his band.
The whole thing is asinine and insulting.
Well said GemCity – I have never understood how anyone with a brain has ever been able to claim that any form of style, sport, entertainment or anything, belongs to only one certain group of individuals and can not be enjoyed or appreciated by everyone.