Report: Additional Details Emerge About The Arrest Of Georgia RB Kenny McIntosh After Accident

Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh was arrested on Sunday morning for multiple traffic violations. He was detained on misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and failure to wear a seatbelt and released on $2,000 bond, according to a report from Seth Emerson.

However, there appears to be more to the story. The Sunday morning traffic stop is related to an earlier accident allegedly caused by the Georgia running back, which led to the misdemeanor charges.

“More information on the Kenny McIntosh arrest for reckless driving: It came after an accident when, according to Athens-Clarke County police, McIntosh’s car was going 60 MPH in a 40 MPH zone and collided with another car at around 4:05 a.m.,” Emerson reported. “The driver of the other car ‘was complaining of leg and chest pain, and at one point lost consciousness on scene’ and was transported to a hospital.”

According to Mike Griffith, former Georgia WR George Pickens was also in the car during the time of the accident.

During Georgia’s championship season, McIntosh rushed for 328 yards and two touchdowns, while catching 22 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns. The Bulldogs offense will be relying on McIntosh this season as they chase another championship.

The university has not released a statement at this time.