More Cancellations Loom As MLB Negotiations Still ‘Deadlocked’

When it comes to the MLB lockout, there is no winning. Only degrees of losing.

One week of the season has already been lost because team owners and the players on their payroll can’t get the dollars to make sense. Or something like that.

And now, it appears another week of games could be canceled.

“We were hoping to see some movement in our direction to give us additional flexibility and get a deal done quickly,” MLB spokesman Glen Caplin said, via USA Today. “The Players Association chose to come back to us with a proposal that was worse than (last) Monday night and was not designed to move the process forward. On some issues, they even went backwards.

“Simply put, we are deadlocked. We will try to figure out how to respond but nothing in this proposal makes it easy.”

So, that doesn’t make things sound very promising. And that’s a shame.

While baseball has never hit it big as a social media draw, it remains America’s pastime and still has a massive following. Attendance-wise, it blows the NBA, beloved by Twitter, out of the water.

Anyway, the one thing all these pro sports leagues tend to have in common is collective-bargaining issues. It is just baseball’s turn, and the only question now is how low the MLB can go.

“The two sides are expected to meet again, perhaps as early as Monday, before MLB is expected to announce the cancellation of two more series of games, delaying the season until at least mid-April,” wrote Bob Nightengale of USA Today.