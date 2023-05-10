Mookie Betts So Scared Of Dodgers’ Milwaukee Hotel He Got An Airbnb

Videos by OutKick

Mookie Betts apparently has no interest in messing with potentially haunted hotels.

Betts has become a team leader for the Los Angeles Dodgers, but during the team’s series against the Milwaukee Brewers, he’s not with his teammates.

The Dodgers are staying at the Pfister Hotel for the three-game set, a 130-year-old building in downtown Milwaukee.

The Pfister’s lengthy history apparently includes some infamous ghost tales, leading some players to attempt to avoid it.

Well Mookie Betts succeeded.

The superstar outfielder reportedly rented out an Airbnb instead of staying at the hotel, according to the Orange County Register.

Betts made the move “just in case” the haunted hotel rumors are true.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 28: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after striking out during the sixth inning of the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium on April 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Betts Not Messing Around

With a $365 million contract to rely on, Betts can certainly afford the added expenses of an Airbnb.

And given the number of reports from other players of supposedly paranormal experiences, it’s hard to blame him.

Phillies superstar Bryce Harper famously told MLB.com that he had an inexplicable experience when staying at The Pfister.

“When I woke up in the morning — I swear on everything — the clothes were on the floor and the table was on the opposite side of the room against the wall,” Harper said. “I was so flustered. I honestly thought there might be someone in my room. I had no idea what the hell just happened, so I actually looked around, and then I checked to see if the door was still latched, and it was.”

That certainly seems like something worth avoiding!

Betts launched a lead off home run to start Tuesday’s game against the Brewers, so it seems the additional rest he’s getting was well worth it.