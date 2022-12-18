Montana State offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright nearly had his Saturday ruined because of an elevator.
The OC for the Bobcats found himself stuck in an elevator three minutes before the team’s FCS playoffs game against South Dakota State.
Eventually, Housewright, two other coaches and several other fans were freed from the elevator, but the situation caused the game to be delayed.
Unfortunately for Montana State and Housewright, he probably should have found a way to delay things even more. Once the game started, it got ugly for MSU and it got ugly fast.
The Jackrabbits hammered the Bobcats 39-18 and the game was even more lopsided than that score might indicate.
Stuck in an elevator was probably a much more fun time than getting rocked on the field in freezing cold temps.
The fact Taylor Housewright was stuck in an elevator literally right before kickoff is also proof you just never know what will happen in the world of college football.
Why is an OC in an elevator with fans right before games start? This is the FCS semifinals we’re talking about! Do you think Nick Saban is riding elevators with fans? Of course not. I guess it’s just a bit different in the FCS.
Fortunately, Housewright got out. Too bad for him his day got substantially worse once he started coaching.