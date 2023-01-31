Monkeys Go Missing At Same Dallas Zoo Where Leopard Escaped, Vulture Died Suspiciously

Videos by OutKick

Something is going on at the Dallas Zoo.

Just a few weeks ago a clouded leopard escaped from the zoo. Officials said that its enclosure had been “intentionally cut.”

Now, a pair of emperor tamarin monkeys are M.I.A. Once again, the zoo says the escape was due to an “intentionally compromised” enclosure.

On Monday, the zoo tweeted news of the primates’ escape.

On Monday morning (January 30), Dallas Zoo alerted the Dallas Police Department after the animal care team discovered two of our emperor tamarin monkeys were missing. It was clear the habitat had been intentionally compromised. pic.twitter.com/NzBhIh7xS3 — Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) January 30, 2023

The zoo continued by saying that they had contacted the Dallas Police who have an investigation in progress.

This is an active Dallas Police Department investigation. This is all the information we are able to share at this time. — Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) January 30, 2023

Believe it or not, the things happening at the Dallas Zoo get even weirder. Earlier this month, the zoo found a cut in a habitat for langur monkeys. Fortunately, none of the monkeys in there made a run for it.

A clouded leopard like this one escaped from the Dallas Zoo after its enclosure was “intentionally cut.” (Getty Images)

What’s Going On At The Dallas Zoo?

The zoo nabbed headlines for the wrong reasons when a clouded leopard named Nova seemingly got some help escaping from her enclosure. The cat was tracked down and returned to the zoo within hours.

Unfortunately, the Dallas Zoo hasn’t just been dealing with escapes. Zookeepers found an endangered vulture named Pin dead in its enclosure. Investigators and zoo officials have since said that they believe the bird’s death is suspicious.

One incident like this would be weird. Two would be suspicious, but now that there have been four bizarre escapes and deaths in a single month, it sure seems like someone has it out for the Dallas Zoo.

Possibly a serial zoo tamperer, as it were.

The zoo said in a statement that they’re upping the number of security cameras around the facility and increasing security patrols.

“In the past week, we have added additional cameras throughout the zoo and increased onsite security patrols during the overnight hours,” they said. “We will continue to implement and expand our safety and security measures to whatever level necessary to keep our animals and staff safe.”

