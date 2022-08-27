Mom Defends Decision To Join Her Daughter On OnlyFans

Some children follow in the footsteps of their parents. And some parents follow in the footsteps of their children.

Australian mom Evie Leana has chosen to follow in her 18-year-old daughter Tiahnee’s footsteps. She did so by joining her daughter on the subscription based platform OnlyFans.

That decision was a financially beneficial one for the 37-year-old, who raked in more than $20,000 in her first two months.

That doesn’t mean that joining the site hasn’t come with some negativity.

Evie now has to defend herself against people who accuse her of being a bad mom. She went on Adelaide’s Ali Clarke Breakfast Show on Thursday to take on the haters, “I’m actually a really good mum, I’m here at the end of every day kissing them goodnight.”

“I’m focused 100 percent on me and the kids. I’ve never been someone who goes out and parties or leaves them.”

“I’ve had a fair bit of judgment, but if you can make money, creating content, creating something you and others enjoy. I think it’s fun and empowering,” she said.

“People can judge me but I’ve definitely taught my daughters – she’s not following in my footsteps, I’m following in hers.”

The OnlyFans mom admitted she wasn’t thrilled when her daughter first told her that she planned on joining the subscription based platform. But she eventually warmed up to the idea, and eventually her daughter convinced her to give it a shot.

I’m going to go out on a limb here and say the amount of money her daughter was raking in played a significant role in her changing her mind.

Does that make her a bad mom? I don’t think so. A lot of minds have been changed by the insane dollar figures OnlyFans models are reporting.

I’ve said it since this fad started and I’ll continue to say it until it ends, if there’s an audience for it then by all means go for it. I’m certainly not going to judge anyone for doing so.

Now joining your daughter to make content together is a little weird. Not that Evie and her daughter are doing that, but if that’s what you happen to be in to, then do you.

