Model Katy Ann’s Supersized Boobs Are So Big That Her Surgeon Won’t Let Her Run

Videos by OutKick

A model from Texas by the name of Katy Ann isn’t letting the fact that she wasn’t born perfect slow her down. With the help of sugar daddies and surgeons, she’s invested more that $100,000 into her pursuit of perfection.

Included in that total is around $38,000 that she’s spent giving herself supersized boobs. Katy Ann got started down this path at the age of 20 when she had her first boob job. She went from a C-cup to a double-D and hasn’t looked back.

Since that first procedure, she’s had three more performed on her breasts. Then there’s the two butt augmentations, the skin-tightening surgery, and the Botox and lip fillers to round out the list and add to that six-figure price tag.

The best part of the entire process for Katy Ann is that she hasn’t had to pay for most it. That’s right, the biggest part of the cost has been picked up by her “sugar daddies.”

“My breasts cost $38,000 but I’ve spent around $100,000 on surgery in total – and a majority of it was funded by sugar daddies,” the model explained.

“If I have the time, money, and ambition to change my body, and I can safely do it – then why not? I wasn’t born ‘perfect’ so thank goodness for gyms, hair stylists, nutritionists, and surgeons.”

Katy Ann might not have had to shell out all of the dough for her procedures, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t encountered difficulties along the way. She certainly has. For starters finding tops or bras that fit properly off of a store shelf is practically impossible.

Katy Ann Is Fully Embracing The Everything’s Bigger In Texas Saying

As if finding properly fitting clothing wasn’t enough of a hassle, her surgeon won’t allow her to run. If she does any exercising she has to double up on bras and add a sports bra to keep everything in place.

“My breast weighs well over 10 pounds – high-impact activities and weight will make my boobs super saggy. When I do exercise, I will wear two bras and a sports bra for maximum support,” she said.

Simple tasks like going to the pool and riding rollercoasters are difficult. There’s added attention at the pool that others don’t have to deal with and the challenges of having shoulder restraints lock properly on rides at amusement parks.

Everyday things that most of us take for granted. But don’t feel sorry for Katy Ann and her enormous boobs. This is what she signed up for and she feels as if it’s all worth it.

“I understood going into this super busty lifestyle certain things and activities in my life would need to be modified, if not stopped,” she admitted. “That’s the way life is. Sometimes you have to give other things up to get what you want.”

Well said, Katy Ann. This model gets it. There’s a give and take to life. If you can get sugar daddies to hand over their money for cosmetic procedures, you take it.

Good news for those guys, she doesn’t have any plan to have anything done at the moment, but says, “never say never.”