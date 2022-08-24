Model Izabel Goulart And German Soccer Player Fiancé Could Be On Their Way To Manchester United

Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp could be on the move soon. He’s in talks with Manchester United about joining the Premier League club.

Manchester United is looking to add a goalkeeper to compete with their current keeper, David de Gea. Although, the asking price to get the deal done might be too high.

Should the transfer move forward, Trapp’s model fiancée Izabel Goulart will be going along with him. It’s well-known that the two are not able to spend too much time apart, unless it’s following a loss.

Still trying to figure this out

The 37-year-old Brazilian model once overshared about their sex life. Izabel Goulart said that she and Trapp have sex as much as four or five times a week. But there is no action following his losses, no matter how much effort she puts into it.

Goulart said at the time, “Kevin and I make love a lot — four or five times a week.”

“But if he has played in an important game and his team loses, I can make myself beautiful, have my nails done and wear my best lingerie — and there still won’t be any sex.”

I appreciate struggling with a loss as much as the next guy, but this sounds a little extreme to me. It’s possible Trapp came to this realization as well.

Maybe a move to Man. Utd will translate into a few more wins and few less nights off. Hope it all works out for him.

The couple met in Paris back in 2015 while Trapp was a member of the Paris Saint-Germain soccer club. They got engaged a few years later in 2018.