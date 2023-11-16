Violent Pro-Palestinian Mob Fights Police Outside Of DNC Headquarters: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

An aggressive pro-Palestinian mob battled with police in Washington D.C. Wednesday night outside the headquarters of the DNC.

The anti-Israel mob made up of hundreds of people fought with police in violent fashion outside of the building and many were wearing “Cease Fire Now” shirts, according to the New York Post.

Videos of the mayhem and carnage unfolding show police overwhelmed and doing everything possible to beat back the mob.

You can see some of the incredibly disturbing footage below.

🚨#BREAKING: Pro-Palestine Protesters are Clashing with Metro DC Police Outside Democratic National Committee Headquarters

⁰📌#Washington | #DC⁰

Currently Hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters have gathered outside the Democratic National Committee Headquarters in Washington,… pic.twitter.com/sNEzM2wRIC — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 16, 2023

BREAKING: Pro-Palestine protesters are attempting to invade the DNC HQ in Washington DC as we speak.



DC is falling out of control. Pray for our law enforcement officers having to handle this. pic.twitter.com/8F3U929YX8 — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) November 16, 2023

Police battle violent anti-Israel mob in Washington D.C. outside of the DNC.

The Capitol Police announced Wednesday night that officers were “making arrests” to get control of those “illegally and violently protesting.”

Right now our officers are working to keep back approximately 150 people who are illegally and violently protesting in the area of Canal Street and Ivy Street, SE. Officers are making arrests. All Members have been evacuated from the area. Please stay away from the area. pic.twitter.com/qHcpyYexjm — The U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) November 16, 2023

The police later announced Wednesday night that six officers had been injured in the process of putting down the mob.

Tonight 6 officers were treated for injuries – ranging from minor cuts to being pepper sprayed to being punched. One person has been arrested for assault on an officer. We appreciate our officers who kept these illegal & violent protesters back & protected everyone in the area. — The U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) November 16, 2023

The mob’s behavior couldn’t be more different than what people saw earlier in the week when tens of thousands gathered in the nation’s capital to support Israel and rally against Hamas.

There was no violence, people weren’t beaten, the attendees didn’t fight the cops and the entire thing was incredibly peaceful as songs and pro-Israel chants broke out with gusto.

You also didn’t see people covering their faces to hide their identity at the pro-Israel rally. That point can’t be driven home enough. Why does one side – the anti-Israel side – cover their faces?

Thousands of people rallied peacefully in Washington D.C. in support of Israel. A violent pro-Palestinian mob fought police outside the DNC Wednesday night. The difference is noticeable. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

I feel like I’ve said this many times, but it needs to be said again. The violence and carnage must end. It can’t be tolerated in a free society. Yet, it just keeps happening.