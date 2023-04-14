MLS Player Suspended, Fined, Required To Attend Education Sessions After Use Of Racial Slur

New York Red Bulls forward Dante Vanzeir has been suspended for six games and fined by MLS for using a racial slur during a game against the San Jose Earthquakes. The decision from the league comes after the Belgian had stepped away from the team of his own volition.

A statement from MLS also states that, on top of the undisclosed fine and six-game suspension, Vanzeir will be required to participate in “education sessions as well as a restorative practices program.”

San Jose’s Jeremy Ebobisse, who is black, alleged that Vanzeir used a racial slur during the second half of the 1-1 game. Some pushing and shoving began which resulted in a lengthy delay during the contest.

On Monday, Vanzeir said he’d accept any discipline MLS might impose.

“I will do everything I can to be part of the change that needs to happen in this sport and our world. I also want to apologize to my teammates, coaches, the organization and our fans,” he said in a statement. “I made a mistake and will take all the necessary steps to grow.

“While I did not intend to cause any harm or offense with my language, I know that I did and for that I am deeply sorry,” the statement read.

Vanzeir is playing in his first season in MLS starting in one game and appearing in five scoring one goal along the way. The 24-year-old has appeared in one game for the Belgian national team in his career as well.

