MLB’s New Rules Look Like A Success Based On 2023 Regular Season Results

The main complaint from non-baseball fans about baseball is that the game is “boring.” So MLB set out to change that.

Major League Baseball implemented a number of substantial rule changes for the 2023 season. The amendments were designed to speed up the game, increase the action and draw more fans to the sport. And overall, it’s looking like MLB accomplished its mission.

The league banned excessive shifting — meaning teams have to put two infielders on either side of second base — and brought in new, significantly larger bases. The upgraded bases, they said, would increase player safety and lead to more stolen base attempts. Hence, more excitement.

But the most notable of the new rules was the implementation of a pitch clock. Instead of taking their sweet time, pitchers now have 15 seconds to throw the ball with the bases empty and 20 seconds with a runner on base.

The idea, of course, was to speed up the pace of play. And it worked.

The average length of MLB games in 2023 was 2:39:49. That’s the shortest it’s been since 1985. The average time for nine-inning games decreased by 24 minutes from 2022 and 30 minutes from 2021.

Game time is down, while all the things that make baseball fun and exciting are up.

Heading into the final weekend of the regular season, batting average is up six points (.249) from 2022, and on-base percentage is up eight points (.320). We also saw an increase in runs per game (from 8.6 last season to 9.3 in 2023) and stolen base attempts (1.4 to 1.8).

MLB finished the 2023 season with a total attendance of 70.47 million — up 9.6% over last year. The average attendance per game (29,295) went up by 9.1%. That’s the highest percentage growth in 30 years.

And every single club (minus the Oakland A’s because they are awful) surpassed the 1 million mark in attendance.

Baseball purists were understandably skeptical about the rule changes at first. But the bottom line matters. And MLB has to compete with the much faster-paced NFL, NBA and NHL while also appealing to fans of all ages.

And honestly, the only downside to a shorter game is less time to drink overpriced, ballpark beer.