MLB’s Megill Brothers Both Sent Down To Minors On Same Day

Rough day to be a Megill.

Both New York Mets starter Tylor Megill and Milwaukee Brewers reliever Trevor Megill were sent down to the minor leagues on Thursday.

In Wednesday’s start against the Houston Astros, Tylor allowed five runs — four earned — on four hits and four walks over just 2 1/3 innings.

After a strong April, the 27-year-old has struggled with consistency ever since. In 15 starts, he has 5.17 ERA and a 1.67 WHIP.

“[He is] focusing too much on his mechanics,” Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner said. “He just needs to get back to who he was, just throwing the baseball.”

And for now, he’ll be throwing the baseball for Triple-A Syracuse.

Meanwhile, Trevor Megill is headed to the Triple-A Nashville Sounds.

The Brewers demoted Trevor after he allowed three runs over 1 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday. Before that outing, though, the 29-year-old boasted six-straight scoreless appearances.

But Milwaukee optioned Trevor to make room in the bullpen for Matt Bush, who spent the last two months on IL with shoulder tendinitis.

The Megill brothers — who grew up in Long Beach, Calif. — would have faced off next week when the Brewers visit Citi Field.

Instead, though, they’ll just have to hang out on FaceTime.