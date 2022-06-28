MLB Suspends 12 Participants In Major Brawl Between Angels, Mariners

A bench-clearing brawl on Sunday between the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners at the top of the second is raining down suspensions from the MLB on Monday.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, MLB announced suspensions for 12 participants from Sunday’s fight between the Angels and Mariners. Tensions were high coming into Sunday’s matchup. The day prior, a tight inside pitch thrown at Los Angeles’ Mike Trout put the Angels on edge.

Angels manager Phil Nevin received the highest number of games suspended from the group with 10 games, effective immediately.

As baseball reporter Jon Heyman stated, MLB appears to have bought in on Nevin’s culpability in the brawl by starting Andrew Wantz on the mound for Sunday’s game with retribution in mind for the pitch on Trout.

Wantz threw a pitch behind Seattle’s Julio Rodriguez in the first but delivered a clearer message in the second with a direct hit on Jesse Winker.

After Winker and Angels catcher Max Stassi started mouthing off at each other, both teams duked it out in the major scuffle.

WATCH:

Winker was handed a seven-game suspension, both due to the fight and for flipping off the Angels home crowd after the scrap.

Jesse Winker probably going to get a decent suspension pic.twitter.com/rGETjkVFdw — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) June 26, 2022

Suspensions from Angels-Mariners brawl:



– Phil Nevin: 10 games

– Jesse Winker: 7 games

– J.P Crawford, Anthony Rendon, Dom Chiti: 5 games

– Andrew Wantz, Ryan Tepera: 3 games

– Julio Rodriguez, Raisel Iglesias, Ray Montgomery, Manny Del Campo: 2 games

– Bill Haselman: 1 game — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 28, 2022

The conflict truly budded when Angels pitcher Raisel Iglesias got ahold of the team’s sunflower seed stash and hurled it in the direction of Seattle’s bench. Iglesias and fellow Angels pitcher Ryan Tepera are appealing their suspensions.

Seattle went on to win, 5-3, on Sunday.

