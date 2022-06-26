Angels, Mariners Clear The Benches

We have punching and kicking between the Angels and Mariners. Hardly ever see this in baseball. Enjoy:

It all started with a pitch-pegging Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker out the hand of Angels pitcher Andrew Wantz that immediately got things popping off.

The Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels clear the benches after Jesse Winker (27) of the Seattle Mariners charged the Angels dugout after being hit by a pitch in the second inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 26, 2022, in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Winker threw his hands up in confusion then began creeping up to the mound. After throwing home plate umpire John Bacon to the side, he jogs straight to the Angels bench ready to brawl.

The rest is history.

Ejections for Seattle:

Jesse Winker, JP Crawford and Julio Rodriguez.

Ejections for Angels:

Interim manager Phil Nevin, Ryan Tepera, Raisel Iglesias, Andrew Wantz and manager Scott Servais.

The Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels clear the benches after Jesse Winker (27) of the Seattle Mariners charged the Angels dugout after being hit by a pitch in the second inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 26, 2022, in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

We hate to see guys hit by pitches but a fight in a baseball game with real punches? There’s a reason we all love hockey and MMA — fire us up!