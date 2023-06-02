MLB Quietly Removes Pride Logo From Socials

Videos by OutKick

MLB may have sensed a change in the political winds.

Like the vast majority of modern corporations, Major League Baseball is usually eager to shore up its progressive credentials.

As they do most years, MLB changed its logo on June 1st to celebrate pride month, with the current version of the LGBTQ+ flag as the background.

But after just one day up on the league’s social media accounts, it quietly disappeared. Instead replaced by the traditional MLB logo after just a day up on Facebook and Twitter.

Wow. The MLB just quietly removed their LGBTQ+ Pride logo. pic.twitter.com/LaOkN70pXo — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 2, 2023

The league is celebrating Lou Gehrig Day on Friday, June 2nd, which could have influenced their decision.

But given the increased pushback from many fans to what they view as excessive pride celebrations, it could also have been a calculated choice from MLB.

It also could be at least partially related to widespread anger and frustration towards the Los Angeles Dodgers for their offensive decision making.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 03: Dodgers logo singage changed for LGBTQ+ Pride Night during the MLB game between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 3, 2022 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

MLB Logo Change May Signal Changing Of The Political Guard

The Dodgers have created a firestorm of controversy inside the game for its blatantly anti-Catholic stance.

Given several players have spoken out against the team’s disastrous choices, MLB may have decided to limit its pride celebrations.

The league, like most corporations, has been rapidly moving left. Most notably this manifested itself with Rob Manfred caving to liberal activists and moving the All-Star Game out of Atlanta.

There’s nothing wrong with the league posting a pride flag or celebrating a specific day. But many fans and players have felt that some specific celebrations have been targeted against those with sincerely held religious beliefs.

Target and Bud Light learned that there are consequences for going too far with political activism. Maybe MLB is worried about suffering some of the same fate.