MLB Pitcher Chad Kuhl Steps Away From Baseball While Wife Battles Cancer

Some things are way more important than baseball.

Veteran MLB pitcher Chad Kuhl announced Friday he would be taking time away from the sport while his wife, Amanda, battles breast cancer. He also thanked fans on Instagram for donating in his drive to help others who are battling the disease.

“I’ve taken some time to reflect on these past few weeks and where I’m currently at I want to thank the @nationals and their fans for welcoming us and to those who have donated their time and money for the #cancerisntkuhl campaign & @nats4good we are especially grateful,” Kuhl wrote.

(Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Kuhl has played for three teams over his seven-year MLB career. He was part of the Washington Nationals’ starting rotation in 2023 before moving to the bullpen. The Nats released him last month.

The 30-year-old said he received offers from other clubs, but he turned them down to focus on supporting his wife through her treatment.

“While I’ve received offers to continue to play this season, I have made the choice for my family to stay in DC area for the time being and have Amanda continue to get the best care possible,” he wrote. “I’ve decided to be with her through the course of chemo and radiation.”

But Kuhl doesn’t plan to be done with baseball for good.

“This is just a pause for me and my family. My desire to play and love for the game has never been stronger, and I’m looking forward to the next time I step on a major league mound whenever that may be,” he said.

Chad Kuhl Leads Fight Against Breast Cancer

Amanda learned of her diagnosis in late January when her doctor found a lump during a routine gynecologist visit.

In February, Amanda underwent a double mastectomy, and doctors performed a biopsy on her lymph nodes. She began chemotherapy shortly after.

Since then, Chad Kuhl has made it his mission to help not only his wife but other women fighting breast cancer as well.

In April, the couple launched the “Cancer Isn’t Kuhl” campaign in partnership with Washington Nationals. The drive benefits two DC-area nonprofits that support breast cancer patients.

It raised $25,000 in just the first week.

Chad and Amanda tied the knot in December 2019, but they have known each other since middle school. They have a two-year-old son named Hudson.