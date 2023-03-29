Major League Baseball’s Pitch Clock Is Speeding Up Games, But There’s A Major Issue Lurking

Videos by OutKick

Major League Baseball’s pitch clock officially hits the big leagues on Opening Day this week. So far this spring, it’s having the intended effect.

According to ESPN, “The use of a pitch clock shaved 26 minutes off spring training games … Games lasted 2:35 this spring compared to 3:01 in 2022.”

That’s what MLB wants: quicker games. It seems the clock is indeed delivering on that promise.

DJ LeMahieu of the New York Yankees stands in the batters box with six seconds remaining on the pitch clock during a Grapefruit League Spring Training game. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

There are going to be hiccups, of course, and things that need to be adjusted.

For example, what’s going to happen when we have the first real walk-off pitch clock violation?

That can’t be allowed to happen. In fact, I’d argue that the clock needs to go once you get past a certain point. Say by the 7th inning, for example, the clock gets turned off.

Or make it even more specific. If the game-tying or go-ahead runner is on base in the 7th inning or later, the clock gets turned off. Something like that.

MLB pitch clock solves one problem, but creates another

See, baseball wants faster games. That makes sense. Currently, they take forever. But the main complaint isn’t that the games are too slow. It’s that there’s too little action.

The goal of the pitch clock is to shorten the down-time when there’s nothing going on. Two outs, no runners on in a 0-0 game in the third inning, we need to keep it moving.

But bases-loaded in a one-run game in the eighth inning? We don’t need to speed that up. In fact, the tension in between each pitch is the best part of baseball. The games need more of that, not less.

The pitch clock solves one issue — lack of action and long games — but creates another one: shortening the best part of a baseball game.

This is why I like the specific pitch clock. Not all 8th innings are created equal. If it’s 9-0 in the 8th, sure keep the clock rolling.

But do we really want pitchers forced to hurry up when the sacks are packed with two outs and the game-winning run on second base?

I sure don’t.