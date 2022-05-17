Mariners Pitcher, Reigning Cy Young Winner Robbie Ray Ruled Out of Blue Jays Series Over Vaxx Status

Seattle Mariners’ left-hand pitcher and reigning Cy Young winner Robbie Ray is expected to sit out the team’s three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays this week. Ray is expected to return to the mound against the Boston Red Sox on Friday.
While the team did not disclose why Ray is missing the series, it is apparent that Canada’s mandatory vaccination rule is playing a role; likely indicating that the star pitcher is unvaccinated.
Ray will be missing out on a significant return to Toronto after winning the Cy Young as part of the Blue Jays in 2021.
As a starter on the mound, Ray boasted a 13-7 record (32 appearances), amassing a 2.84 ERA and 248 strikeouts.
Marlins manager Scott Servais announced Ray’s absence on Monday, also placing right-handed pitcher Drew Steckenrider on the reserved list.