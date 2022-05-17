in MLB, Sports

Mariners Pitcher, Reigning Cy Young Winner Robbie Ray Ruled Out of Blue Jays Series Over Vaxx Status

updated

Seattle Mariners’ left-hand pitcher and reigning Cy Young winner Robbie Ray is expected to sit out the team’s three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays this week. Ray is expected to return to the mound against the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

While the team did not disclose why Ray is missing the series, it is apparent that Canada’s mandatory vaccination rule is playing a role; likely indicating that the star pitcher is unvaccinated.

Ray will be missing out on a significant return to Toronto after winning the Cy Young as part of the Blue Jays in 2021.

As a starter on the mound, Ray boasted a 13-7 record (32 appearances), amassing a 2.84 ERA and 248 strikeouts.

Marlins manager Scott Servais announced Ray’s absence on Monday, also placing right-handed pitcher Drew Steckenrider on the reserved list.

Feature post

Written by Alejandro Avila

Alejandro Avila lives in Southern California and previously covered news for the LA Football Network. Guided by Kevin Harlan on one shoulder, Eli Manning on the other, Alejandro joins the OutKick community with an authentic passion for sports, pop culture, America, and episodes of Jeopardy!

 

Twitter: @AlejandroAveela

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here