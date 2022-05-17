Mariners Pitcher, Reigning Cy Young Winner Robbie Ray Ruled Out of Blue Jays Series Over Vaxx Status

Seattle Mariners’ left-hand pitcher and reigning Cy Young winner Robbie Ray is expected to sit out the team’s three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays this week. Ray is expected to return to the mound against the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

Robbie Ray had a Cy Young season with the Blue Jays last year, but when his new team arrived in Toronto today he was absent without explanation or replacement https://t.co/Uwat1VbC8a — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) May 17, 2022

While the team did not disclose why Ray is missing the series, it is apparent that Canada’s mandatory vaccination rule is playing a role; likely indicating that the star pitcher is unvaccinated.

Ray will be missing out on a significant return to Toronto after winning the Cy Young as part of the Blue Jays in 2021.

As a starter on the mound, Ray boasted a 13-7 record (32 appearances), amassing a 2.84 ERA and 248 strikeouts.

Marlins manager Scott Servais announced Ray’s absence on Monday, also placing right-handed pitcher Drew Steckenrider on the reserved list.