MLB Making Its Way Back To London For Regular-Season Games

For one of the few times ever, fish and chips may be served with some stadium mustard.

That’s because Major League Baseball has plans to play some regular-season games in London as soon as next season. MLB is also looking at 2024 and 2026 for London games.

“Today is a historic day for London and baseball. I want to continue attracting world-class sport to our city as part of my mission to make London the sporting capital of the world,” said London mayor Sadiq Khan, per a news release from MLB.com.

Along with all that, this year’s Home Run Derby is scheduled to take place in London’s Crystal Palace Park on July 9.

Of course, this won’t be the first time American baseball has been staged in England.

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox split a pair of games in London’s Olympic Stadium back in 2019. Also, the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs were scheduled to play at that exact location in 2020, but that game was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, it seems, the Cardinals and Cubs will get another chance. Per multiple reports, those are the two teams that could be headed to London next season.

For now, though, MLB has yet to officially announce who will be headed overseas. All it’s saying is the London games are again a go.