MLB Player Added, Dropped Or Traded Nine Times In Two Months Has More Chaotic Offseason Than Carlos Correa

Everybody is talking about the insanity of Carlos Correa’s offseason, but nobody is talking about Lewin Díaz. While that makes a lot of sense, considering the weight of their two names, the latter deserves proper recognition for being the ultimate trooper.

Correa, a two-time MLB All-Star, opted out of the final two years of his contract with the Twins. He later agreed to a deal with the Giants, but issues with his physical caused it to fall through. The same thing happened with the Mets.

In the end, the 28-year-old shortstop resigned with Minnesota. As hectic and tumultuous as it was, there was little doubt that Correa would find a place to play in 2023.

The same cannot be said for Lewin Díaz.

The 26-year-old first basemen spent the last two months in complete limbo.

Díaz signed with the Twins as an international free agent in 2013. He was traded to the Marlins in 2019 and spent three years with the organization.

After spending all of 2022 with Miami, things got crazy during the offseason.

Lewin Díaz was designated for assignment on November 15, 2022.

Seven days later, he was claimed off of waivers by the Pirates on November 22, 2022.

Eight days later, he was designated for assignment on November 30, 2022.

Three days later, he was claimed off of waivers by the Orioles on December 2, 2022.

19 days later, he was designated for assignment on December 21, 2022.

Two days later, he was traded from Baltimore to Atlanta on December 23, 2022.

Five days later, he was designated for assignment on December 28, 2022.

Eight days later, he was claimed off of waivers by the Orioles on January 5, 2022.

Six days later, he was designated for assignment on January 11, 2022.

Over the course of 50 days, Díaz was added, designated for assignment, or traded eight times. He even landed in Baltimore twice in a span of less than 30 days. Chaos is an understatement!

Should Díaz clear waivers, he will likely play AAA ball for the Orioles organization. If not, and another team decides to scoop him up, his rollercoaster offseason will continue.

Somebody find this man a home!