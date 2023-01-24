MLB Investigates White Sox Pitcher Mike Clevinger For Domestic Abuse, Throwing Used Tobacco on 10-Month-Old Daughter

News broke Tuesday that Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is under investigation by Major League Baseball for domestic violence allegations.

Olivia Finestead, the mother of Clevinger’s child, posted many of the allegations to her Instagram story.

Finestead, who’s 24, told The Athletic that she’s been in contact with MLB’s Department of Investigations for several months.

The 33-year-old pitcher has been accused of, among other things, throwing used chewing tobacco on his child.

The Instagram story contained several concerning details alleging verbal and physical abuse. One of the posts claimed Clevinger “threw an iPad” at Finestead while she was pregnant.

She also said that he’s “truly an evil person,” and that he “chose this” after she gave him “chances privately.”

(Olivia Finestead Instagram/Screenshots)

The alleged incidents occurred during last season when Clevinger was a member of the San Diego Padres.

After several disappointing seasons in San Diego, Clevinger agreed to terms with the White Sox.

Finestead revealed that the White Sox were unaware of the investigation when he signed in December.

Confusing Questions on Clevinger Investigation

Obviously these allegations are extremely serious and concerning.

Given the punishment that MLB gave to Trevor Bauer, which resulted in a nearly two-year suspension, Clevinger could be in for a similar sentence, if MLB determines he violated their policy.

Bauer was released from the Dodgers in January, and has not signed with a new team.

Clevinger’s agent Seth Levinson issued a statement in response to the allegations.

“We need to fairly and thoroughly protect our client and at the same time be respectful of the White Sox and MLB. We need time before responding,” said Levinson.

The league and White Sox issued a statement as well, confirming that they were unaware of the investigation when he signed.

“Major League Baseball and the Chicago White Sox take any and all allegations very seriously, and the White Sox are completely supportive of the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy shared by MLB and the MLBPA. MLB opened an investigation after learning of these allegations. The White Sox were not aware of the allegations or the investigation at the time of his signing. The White Sox will refrain from comment until MLB’s investigative process has reached its conclusion.”

What’s confusing is that Finestead apparently told The Athletic that she has been in contact with MLB since last summer.

If that’s the case, why did it take so long to open an investigation? And why did the league not inform the White Sox?

It’s unclear why the league waited so long, but it’s certainly an interesting aspect to the case.

Given the length of MLB’s investigations, it seems likely Clevinger would be placed on administrative leave before spring training.