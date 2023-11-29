MLB Hall Of Famer Andre Dawson Wants Expos Off His Cooperstown Plaque In Exchange For Cubs

Videos by OutKick

Andre Dawson doesn’t have a Montreal problem per say, it’s just that nobody asked him about it first.

The Major League Baseball Hall of Famer was enshrined in Cooperstown amongst baseball’s greats back in 2010, yet there’s always been one thing that has been bothering him – his baseball cap.

Dawson’s Hall of Fame plaque has him wearing a Montreal Expos hat and he has now petitioned the league to have it changed to the Chicago Cubs, of whom he spent six seasons with.

(Andre Dawson wears a Montreal Expos hat in Cooperstown’s Baseball Hall of Fame. (BaseballHall.org)

Dawson’s MLB career spans 21-years with eleven of them spent with the Expos. However, the outfielder believes that he didn’t really “become” Andre Dawson until he went to the Chicago Cubs. It’s an interesting debate as five of his eight All-Star selections came when he was in Chicago as did his sole MVP year. But eight of his Gold Gloves and the other three All-Star appearances were earlier with Montreal. His batting average was also better in Chicago at .285 compared to .280 in Montreal.

MLB’s Hall of Fame committee are reportedly now willing to at least consider his complaint, according to The Athletic.

IT’S PERSONAL FOR DAWSON

“I just felt my preference all along was as a Cub, despite playing eleven years in Montreal. I had my reasons, and I think that should’ve been something we sat down and discussed,” Dawson told The Chicago Tribune.

Dawson also spoke about the perception of him from both teams.

“I was one of the more popular players in Montreal, but I wouldn’t consider myself an organizational icon or the most popular. When push came to shove and I became a free agent, I think it was handled poorly, and in a sense, I was really forced out. The change of scenery in Chicago rejuvenated me because of how warmly I was received,” Dawson continued.

Andre Dawson at Baseball’s Hall of Fame. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

THEY NEVER ASKED HIM

Dawson argues that he wishes the HoF asked him which team’s hat he would have preferred to have been wearing, however a change in the inductee process no longer allows that.

As of 2001, the Hall of Fame committee are the ones who choose the team that the player will be inducted under. The change came after rumored reports that players were being offered money in return for going in under a specific team’s name because it would obviously propel the team’s notoriety. (One of the rumors was that Wade Boggs was offered money to go in as a Tampa Bay Ray, rather than a Yankee. Boggs has since denied this.)

“It’s hard for stuff to bother me, to a degree. But this has toyed with me over the years for the simple reason that I was approached with the (announcement) that was going to be released to the press that I was going to wear an Expos emblem,” Dawson said. “I didn’t agree with it at the time. But for me, getting into the Hall was the most important thing.

“Over time, I’ve thought about it more and came to the conclusion that I should have had some say. I personally feel my mission, for the rest of my life going forward if that’s what it takes, is to right a wrong.”

The Montreal Expos have since become the Washington Nationals. Andre Dawson and Gary Carter are the sole Expos to be wearing the team’s cap.

This year’s Hall of Fame Era Committee nominations include Lou Pinella, Jim Leyland, Cito Gaston and Davey Johnson. The committee will make their decision next week. Former Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Scott Rolen was the only player selected this year.