MLB Hall of Fame Voter Didn’t Vote For Anyone For The Third Year In A Row

Major League Baseball Hall of Fame voter Ron Cook has once again left his ballot blank for the third year in a row.

The Baseball Writers’ Association of America member made the stunning reveal during an appearance on The Cook & Joe Show.

Hey Ron – if you’re not going to vote for ANYBODY, then what the hell are you even doing there? I’m not saying you have to go all in, but you come across looking insecure and pretty annoying.

COOK BRAGGED ABOUT HOW HE HAS HIGH STANDARDS

In the radio interview, Cook says he “considers himself to be a very tough voter.” He mentions how he has never voted for any of the steroid players (Bonds, McGwire, etc). He also said that Pete Rose doesn’t deserve to be in the Hall of Fame because he broke the rules related to sports betting. Meanwhile one can’t watch any single athletic event today without being inundated by DraftKings, FanDuel and more.

Cook then rambles about how “baseball writers do things differently” than NFL HOF voters do because the NFL voters don’t have to look into a player’s character when determining if they should be elected or not.

The full segment can be heard here.

Cook comes across pompous as hell as he brags about being such a ‘tough voter.” Great dude but this isn’t about YOU, it’s about the players that dedicated decades of their lives to playing a sport day in and day out. Meanwhile Ron gets to hang out in air conditioned press boxes and eat free catered food from various MLB ballparks and then decides to not support the players he’s watching.

WHY DO THE WRITERS HATE THE GAME THEY COVER?

The issue goes beyond just Ron though.

Some of these HOF voters are the absolute worst. They legit make it ALL about them. The stereotypical nerd from high school that had no friends because they were always trying to be a teacher’s pet. This is their way of feeling the smallest bit relevant. Napoleon complex to the max. “I’ll show them hehehe.” No, you just come across as pathetic.

Think of all the baseball players throughout the history of the game. Do you realize that only former New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera received a unanimous selection?

Cal Ripken Jr. didn’t even receive 100% of the HOF votes when he was elected in 2007. He broke Lou Gehrig’s most consecutive games played record that NOBODY is ever going to break again – especially with how the game is played today and scheduled off days. Yet you still had 8 HOF voters that didn’t select him.

ARE THE BBWAA MEMBERS OUT OF TOUCH WITH TODAY’S GAME?

Understandably, some baseball fans are wondering what Ron is even doing being a voter if he’s not there to, ya know actually vote. Also should there be some sort of rule that if you don’t vote for anyone three years in a row that you should be put on voting probation?

I’d also love to know who Cook deems as Hall of Fame-worthy. The fact he’s left it blank three years in a row – truly I’d love to know what modern day player does he think meets his utopian views?

I will be the first to admit that I don’t think everyone deserves a plaque in the Hall. In fact, I hate how society has started to lean towards the “everyone gets a participation trophy,” mindset.

The Hall of Fame is literally the biggest thing one can get in baseball. You are enshrined forever amongst the sport’s greatest. Some of these BBWAA members need to get off their high horse – you’re ruining the game.