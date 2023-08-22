MLB Gives Wander Franco The Trevor Bauer Treatment, Places Rays SS On Administrative Leave During Investigation

Videos by OutKick

Investigations into alleged inappropriate relationships between Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco and underage girls are still underway, but the MLB and MLBPA have already gone ahead and agreed to place him on administrative leave.

The announcement came Tuesday morning ins a short statement.

Wander Franco goes on administrative leave, per agreement between MLB/MLBPA. This is the same leave Trevor Bauer was placed on while the league investigated allegations against him. pic.twitter.com/VNiI628jba — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) August 22, 2023

“Per an agreement between MLB and the MLBPA, Wander Franco has been placed on Administrative Leave until further notice as MLB continues its ongoing investigation,” the statement reads. “The

administrative leave, effective immediately, is not disciplinary under the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. We will comment further at the appropriate time.”

The Rays organization voiced its support for the decision to place the team’s shortstop on administrative leave.

#Rays statement on Franco situation:

"We support Major League Baseball’s decision to place Wander Franco on Administration Leave.

The Tampa Bay Rays are dedicated to upholding high standards of integrity both on and off the field. We appreciate the understanding and patience of… — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) August 22, 2023

“We support Major League Baseball’s decision to place Wander Franco on Administration Leave,” the team said, per Tampa Bay Reporter Marc Topkin. “The Tampa Bay Rays are dedicated to upholding high standards of integrity both on and off the field. We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans and supporters as this process unfolds.

“We will have no further statements on this matter until MLB completes its process.”

Wander Franco Face A Situation Similar To Trevor Bauer’s

The situation with Franco calls to mind that of former Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer. The then-Dodgers ace faced multiple accusations of sexual misconduct. Bauer was placed on administrative leave as well while the league investigated the claims. However, while Bauer never faced criminal charges, he received a 324-game suspension that was later reduced to 194 games before his reinstatement late last year.

He was dropped by the Dodgers soon after and now plays in Japan for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars.

It remains to be seen what the multiple investigations into Wander Franco managed to dredge up, but even if he comes out unscathed from a criminal standpoint, precedent suggests he wouldn’t be out of the woods yet.

