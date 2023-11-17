MLB Could Change A Bunch Of Rules For 2024

Videos by OutKick

The rule changes MLB made for the 2023 season were generally viewed as a success.

The pitch clock significantly shortened game times. After creeping up over three hours, the average for 2023 finished under two hours and 40 minutes. The physical size of the bases was increased. That made stealing easier and resulted in record setting performances from superstars like Ronald Acuna Jr.

But despite the 2023 changes working as intended, MLB isn’t done tinkering with the game in order to speed up pace of play. The Athletic and Ken Rosenthal reported Thursday that the league has several proposals in place to cut down on pitchers and players circumventing the rules and “increase player safety.”

The first change would be to shorten the pitch clock, something that’s already being discussed.

But there are a number of other changes that would affect game times as well as the on-field product.

One example is that pitchers that warm up on the mound must face at least one hitter, eliminating instances where pitchers are brought into the game in order to encourage the opposing manager to go to a pinch hitter, only to be replaced before facing a hitter. That leads to around three minutes of dead time, something the league would like to eliminate.

Another change would be more impactful for the actual product on the field: forcing pitchers to exclusively use the stretch with runners on base. According to Rosenthal, the committee thinks this would eliminate confusion on the part of runners due to pitchers incorporating a “hybrid” delivery. Especially with right handed pitchers when a runner is on third.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred speaking at Cactus League media day before the 2023 season. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

MLB Also Set To Restrict Fielders

On top of the stretch limitations, MLB also wants to further limit the amount of mound visits each team is allotted. Currently the rule allows for five visits. But the competition committee wants to lower it to four per game. Teams will be allowed an extra ninth inning visit if they’ve already reached their limit.

According to the Rosenthal, the committee believes that mound visits are “among fans’ least favorite events in baseball,” necessitating a change. The committee is undeniably correct in that assessment. Mound visits are often excruciating. Especially when elderly pitching coaches walk out to the mound as slowly as humanly possible, adding what feels like years to each game.

Perhaps the most impactful change though, would be extended the base blocking rule at home plate to infielders.

Catchers are no longer allowed to block the path of the runner without already having the ball in their glove. At second and third though, there’s been an increase in fielders dropping to one knee to prevent runners from having a lane to the bag. The committee wants to change that so infielders can’t block the direct path of the runners, or “impede them from reaching a base even in the act of fielding a throw or while possessing the ball,” according to Rosenthal.

Runners would also not be allowed to “initiate avoidable contact.”

While the rule at the plate has undoubtedly lowered collisions, it’s also created controversy. Umpire opinions determine whether or not there’s a violation, and uncertainty around the rule’s enforcement has led to a number of replay reviews. In the field, the proposed rule may not be reviewable. That would put even more power in the hands of umpires. Which is always a, shall we say, questionable move.

Are These Rules Good Or Bad For The Game?

Some within the game aren’t happy with what the committee’s proposed. Rosenthal reported that one anonymous pitcher said, “It’s total double speak out of (commissioner) Rob (Manfred). He says he wants more starting pitchers (to succeed) as they understand that’s a desirable aspect of the game. Yet they continue to increase risk on starting-pitching health to achieve their agenda.”

Overall, it’s a bit of a mixed bag.

Limiting mound visits is an overwhelming positive. Shortening the pitch clock probably won’t be noticeable for fans. Nor will forcing pitchers to use the stretch with runners on. Forcing pitchers who warm up on the mound to face hitters apparently happened 23 times throughout the season. That’s a type of touchdown-commercial, kickoff-commercial delay that MLB is hoping to eliminate.

The base blocking rule could be more impactful, though it could lead to more on field disagreements, questionable enforcement and manager arguments. Which, ironically, slow down the game and pace of play.

For baseball purists, it’s all excessive tinkering. But there’s no doubt the game is in a healthier spot now than it was 18 months ago. Maybe these new rules will put it in an even better spot after 2024.