MLB Committee Proposes Changing The Pitch Clock For 2024

Major League Baseball made a number of rule changes before the 2023 season, most prominently the incorporation of a pitch clock to cut down on dead time between pitches.

Generally, the rule changes were viewed as a success; stolen bases were up thanks to the bigger bases. Banning the shift did help increase offensive production, while being mostly unnoticeable. And the pitch clock achieved its primary goal: significantly shorter games, and a faster pace of play.

With some exceptions, the pitch clock turned out to be generally popular with both fans and players. Game times dropped from well over three hours on average in 2022 to under 2 hours and 40 minutes in 2023. Perhaps even more importantly, games just felt faster. Instead of endless step offs, step outs and delays, pitchers and hitters were ready quickly, wanting to avoid penalties.

Postseason games were even more noticeable. Despite some longer games thanks to increased pitching changes, many were completed in under three hours. Something that’d become nearly impossible in previous years, validating MLB’s decision to keep the clock length the same in October.

On Wednesday though, Jeff Passan reported that MLB is weighing a proposal from the league’s competition committee to make a change to the pitch clock for 2024. One that players don’t necessarily seem to support.

Shorter Pitch Clock With Runners On?

According to Passan, the competition committee has recommended shortening the pitch clock with runners on base from 20 seconds to 18 seconds for 2024.

While seemingly not a major change, it represents essentially a 10% reduction in dead times with runners on. And also according to Passan, pitchers don’t love the idea. Pitchers involved in the meetings reportedly said they’d be more open to a reduction with runners on if they were given more time with no one on.

But MLB doesn’t seem inclined to move off the current 15-second rule. And the concerned pitchers might not be able to do anything about it.

The league essentially has free rein to make any changes it wants to as long as it gives the players 45 days worth of notice. Passan said the players are weighing responses and counter proposals, but MLB could implement it unilaterally if need be.

Why change a rule that seemed to work?

Well, as pitchers and hitters figured out the quirks of the clock throughout the season, game times increased. While most of the season was under 2 hours and 40 minutes, by September it’d creeped back up to 2 hours and 44 minutes. And with MLB seeing increased attendance and ratings thanks to faster pace of play, they’re keen to get times back closer to their 2 hour and 30 minute target.

It’s still to be determined, but baseball games in 2024 may be even faster than they were in 2023. The real question is whether or not that’s a good or bad thing.