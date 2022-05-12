MLB Best Bets for Thursday, May 12, 2022

Another somewhat odd day for us yesterday. We ended up being 1-0-1 with our play on the Astros game being suspended and our bet being canceled. It was a bit of a bummer because they were winning 4-1 when the game was stopped. Oh well, onto today’s slate.

Yankees vs. White Sox

Luis Gil is throwing for the Yankees. He had a brief stint last season in which he threw a nice stretch of games for his first three games. Then, his next two games he really struggled. He now starts the season against the White Sox. I would expect him to have a pretty short outing. Dylan Cease is pitching for the White Sox and he is off to a good start for the Sox. In fact, he is one of the few pitchers on the team that has met some expectations this year. He has been hittable, and he’s actually allowed 34 baserunners in 34 innings, so that makes it difficult for me to trust him. Eventually, that stuff catches up to pitchers. He’s also allowing Yankees hitters to bat .311 against him. I’ll take my chances on the Yankees today at +122.

Phillies vs. Dodgers

Last year, Zach Wheeler was one of the National League’s best pitchers. This season, he is picking up where he left off with the exception of one start on the road against the Marlins. All of his other starts have come at home. Whatever seemed to be the problem against the Marlins and then his next start against the Brewers, appears to have been fixed. He pitched one game against the Dodgers last season, it was also at Dodger Stadium, and he went six innings. Tyler Anderson throws for the Dodgers, he’s been a good starter, but doesn’t go deep into games. He also doesn’t allow many runs, though. If he can start getting deeper into games, the Dodgers might have another strong rotation arm. The Phillies have hit him pretty well, but for whatever reason, their offense isn’t clicking the way they need to this season. I’m going to play the under 8 runs at -118.