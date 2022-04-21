MLB Best Bets for Thursday, April 21, 2022

After about three days, we finally cashed our play on the White Sox and Guardians. And, we cashed it easily. We also won all three of our other bets shared yesterday for a perfect 4-0 and 4.22 units. Let’s keep it going.

Orioles at Athletics

Did you know that the Orioles haven’t played in one game that went over the posted total all season? They haven’t it is true, they are 11-0-1 to the under right now. Today I don’t think that changes. It isn’t exactly that I think the pitching is going to be dominant, but I do think the offenses of both teams are really struggling. Tyler Wells rebounded nicely from his first start of the year and went four innings with just three hits allowed. Paul Blackburn has had a nice couple of starts to begin the year. I expect him to hold the Orioles down. I don’t think the A’s score enough to go over, but at 7, it is hard to take the under. Instead, I’ll take the Orioles team total under 3.5 runs at -122.

Cardinals at Marlins

I promise I’m not just going back to the same teams/games as yesterday, but if they are going to keep giving us plus money on the better team, it stands out as a game to really dive into. The Cardinals have Jordan Hicks throwing for them. He has only thrown two innings in both starts, but he has looked good. I’m not sure if they are just stretching him out, or if he will always be an opener, or what. Pablo Lopez has been great for the Marlins so far, and he’s faced two solid teams in the Giants and Phillies. I do think the Cardinals win again, but I think the under is a better play. Again, at 7.5 this is a bit of a risky one, but with these pitchers, I think we get there.

Rangers at Mariners

I am not a Rangers believer this year. I think their pitching staff really needs work and improvement. I also don’t really believe in the Mariners being as good as they were last year. So, where does that leave us? Taylor Hearn goes for the Rangers, he has been hit by the Mariners in the past. The Mariners starter is Marco Gonzales. He pitched very well in his last start against the Astros. Against the Twins he only went two innings, but most of it was not his fault. He also has been hit pretty hard by the Rangers hitters in the past. I’m taking the over 8 in this game.

Keep up with all OutKick’s latest betting info by clicking here and following OutKick Bets on Twitter.

New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.