MLB Best Bets for Thursday, April 14, 2022

We split the two plays shared yesterday. But, the big story of the day was Kershaw being removed with a perfect game. I understand the thought behind it, but sorry, if you have a chance at that, you take it.

Cubs vs. Rockies

I was correct about Justin Steele against the Brewers last week, unfortunately, the game was rained out and I didn’t recommend it again when the game was played. This time, I’m back on the Steele train and watching him face Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. This is the first time the Cubs will see their old friend Kris Bryant in his new uniform. Freeland is a better pitcher at home, and the Rockies are a better team at home so I don’t really like the idea of taking a side in this one (despite liking the Cubs). Instead, I’m thinking that Freeland and Steele will be really strong through the first five innings. I will play the under 6.5 at -122.

Tigers vs. Royals

When you’re a gambler, you start to root for certain players and certain situations that you find trends on. Last year, every five days, I looked forward to Casey Mize day. He was one of the most profitable first five innings starters in the league. I think he has a chance to do that again today. He lost his first one against the White Sox in his only start so far this season, but he can rebound against the Royals. In his career, he has held Royals hitters to just a .221 batting average. We also have Zach Grienke pitching for the Royals and we don’t need much explanation there on his skillset or career. I’m taking the first five on this one under 4.5 runs at -118.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees

I don’t think Gausman will have the success he had as a Giants pitcher last year. I said that before and I will probably keep saying it until he proves me wrong. At that point, I’ll just say I always believed in him. Just kidding, I own my terrible takes. Anyway, he may have just been nervous against the Rangers in his first start, but he allowed 3 earned runs in five innings, but to me it was more concerning that he allowed eight hits. He only allowed 8 or more hits in four of his 33 starts. Luis Severino had a short opening day start, allowing two earned runs on five hits over three innings. I like the Yankees to win this one at -136.