MLB Best Bets for Sunday, May 8, 2022

We crushed it yesterday with a clean sweep on our games. Today, we have just two games I like today, but also want to take a second to wish all the moms out there a very Happy Mother’s Day.

Cardinals at Giants

Jakob Junis is getting the ball today for the Giants. This will be his third start of the season, and I think he has the potential to be a solid pitcher long-term. Right now, he has 10 innings under his belt and hasn’t allowed a run. Eventually, offenses will figure him out. I think that starts today, but part of the reason I like the Cardinals today is Dakota Hudson. He was still figuring a few things out or getting into a rhythm at the beginning of the season. Since those first two games though, he posted three consecutive quality starts, and two of them he didn’t allow a run. Though, for context, they came against the Reds and Diamondbacks. He’s been faced 14 times by the Giants, not a single hit allowed. I’ll play the Cardinals at plus money.

Dodgers at Cubs

Walker Buehler gets his turn through the order, and this time it comes on the national stage for a prime time game. If you’re going to win the Cy Young, these are big games to compete in, and show off what you’ve got. Luckily for him, he faces a Cubs team that puts up a very weak offensive fight. Buehler has thrown 14 consecutive scoreless innings and I would think he isn’t going to slow down now. Cubs hitters are just 7-for-34 against Buehler so they have made some contact, but only two of those have been for extra bases and they have a total of 3 RBIs against him. For the Cubs, Marcus Stroman has been decent. He’s had two games that were not good and two games that were quality start. His opening start against Milwaukee was solid, but he went just five innings. One problem for him is the Dodgers have hit him pretty hard over his career – a .357 average. Over 73 at-bats he’s allowed just 7 RBIs, which is good, but that would mean just about every time through the lineup, he is giving up a run. That is an advantage to the Dodgers. Play Los Angeles -1.5.