MLB Best Bets for Saturday, April 30, 2022

We are hitting at a ridiculous clip right now. I don’t want to say I’m surprised, because I spend a lot of time and energy in the analysis of everything, but usually you get some really bad beats along the way. Hopefully, we can continue to doge them. On the heels of a perfect 3-0 night and a beautiful week, let’s put a feather in it.

Mariners vs. Marlins

New Mariners acquisition, and Cy Young winner, Robbie Ray gets the start against the Marlins. He’s been solid in three of his four starts, with his only struggle coming against the White Sox. Ray historically has had the upper hand against Marlins hitters, holding them to just a .126 batting average. Jesus Luzardo has been a solid enough starter for the Marlins so far. He, like Ray, has only had one start of concern on the season. I think these teams will struggle for runs today. Play the under 7.5 at -122.

New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit.

Yankees vs. Royals

Gerritt Cole threw the ball incredibly well against the Guardians in his last outing. It comes on the heels of him throwing just 1.2 innings against the Tigers – which led to an incredibly funny moment from the Angels broadcast booth thinking a story about Cole promising underprivileged youth he would pay for their college if he went 4 innings, look it up on Twitter if you haven’t seen it. Carlos Hernandez has been fine for the Royals, but hasn’t made it to the sixth inning yet. As he gets stretched out a bit more he should be able to reach that mark. He’s only faced a few soft-hitting lineups so far, so it is hard to judge if he has been great. He’s been good in his career against the Yankees hitters, but I think it changes today. I’m taking the Yankees -1.5.

Cubs vs. Brewers

Justin Steele is a very inconsistent pitcher. His first start of the season was against the Brewers, and it was also his best start. Something about the Brewers appears to bring out the best in him. In his career, he has faced the Brewers hitters 37 times and allowed just seven hits and only 3 total RBIs. 2 of those RBIs came from Corbin Burnes. Eric Lauer is pitching for the Brewers. He’s been good as well this season. He has allowed just four earned runs in 16.1 innings so far. He’s had less experience against the Cubs than Steele against the Brewers, but he has held Cubs hitters to a .143 batting average. I’m cautiously taking the under in the game at 7.5 runs -102.