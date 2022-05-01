MLB Best Best for Sunday, May 1, 2022

We had a 2-1 day yesterday as we continue to gain units each day. The one loss came on a game that I was concerned about myself, but felt was a strong enough play. Oh well, we learn and move on.

Reds at Rockies

Here’s the thing. If the Rockies played 162 games at home every year, they would win 100 games. Something about Coors Field just makes them more successful. Kyle Freeland used to be one of the most dominant pitchers at Coors until the wheels fell off of him a few years ago. Now he is a bit inconsistent, but that’s usually okay against a team like the Reds. And, before you get mad at me Cincy fans, just realize that your front office spent two years to try and make the playoffs then decided it just wasn’t worth it. Anyway, Freeland has put together two nice starts back-to-back, but the Reds hitters that are still there have absolutely mashed him in the past. This might be a really tough game for him. I’m going to take the Reds team total over 4.5.

New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit.

Tigers at Dodgers

So far, you basically know what you’re going to get out of the Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez this season. You’ll get five or six innings and three earned runs allowed. He’s not going to really take you out of a game, but he won’t always keep you in it. I don’t think he keeps them in it against the Dodgers. While it is just a small sample of 35 at-bats, he’s allowed nine hits to Dodgers batters. The good news is none have gone for extra bases, so they aren’t necessarily hitting him hard. The problem though is they face Walker Buehler, who is coming off of a complete-game shutout in which he struck out 10 batters. Sure, it was against the lowly Diamondbacks, but he is improving as the season moves along, which is what you want to see. Play the Dodgers -1.5.

Phillies at Mets

I’ll be the first to tell you that I was wrong about the Mets, at least thus far. I still don’t think they are the most impressive team in the world, but they certainly are playing well right now. Max Scherzer is a big part of that. Scherzer has started very hot, allowing only five earned runs and 11 hits over 25 innings. The Mets have won every game he has started as well. I expect that trend to continue against the Phillies team that I expected a lot more out of. Zach Eflin is by far the worse pitcher in this matchup. He’s been okay against Mets hitters in the past, allowing a .254 average, but I don’t think he will be able to hold the Mets down in this game. Play the run line at +116.