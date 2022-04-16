MLB Best Best for Sunday, April 17, 2022

We are on a nice little run here and had another 2-1 day where our only loss came on the Twins who lost my main reason for betting them, Sonny Gray, after just over an inning pitched to injury. Oh well, let’s move on to today.

Reds vs. Dodgers

It is very clear that these two teams have different intentions on the season. The Dodgers added players despite losing a big one in free agency. The Reds basically got rid of any relevant player from last season. They had a nice start on opening day from today’s starter, Tyler Mahle. After that, he struggled against the Guardians in a game that I correctly called. Today we get him facing a dangerous Dodgers lineup. I’m taking the Dodgers to win this game by more than 1.5 runs at +105 . Their starting pitcher, Andrew Heaney, has a good track record against Reds hitters in a somewhat limited capacity. I’m banking that the Dodgers win this with ease.

Astros vs. Mariners

Back to this series we go. The Mariners were blanked yesterday in another game that I recommended and we are going to see if we can take that money and get another victory. Jose Urquidy is pitching for the Astros and in 28 at-bats against him, the Mariners have just six hits. I think that he can keep them down for another game. He will have a bit of a challenge against Matt Brash who looked good in his first start against the White Sox. I’m going to back the commodity that I know in Urquidy and take the Astros moneyline at -108 . I also like the under 4.5 for the first half of the game, but at -148, I won’t lay the juice.

Braves vs. Padres

We have reached the end of a four-game set between the Braves and Padres. After an opening victory, the Padres have dropped back-to-back contests against the Braves 5-2. Tonight they have someone that they hope can stop the bleeding in Yu Darvish. Darvish has not been good to start the year. Sure, he opened the season with six hitless innings, but it was against the Diamondbacks. He went less than two innings against the Giants and allowed 9 earned runs. Which Darvish shows up tonight? He has had success against the Braves in the past, holding them to a .131 batting average. Bryce Elder is throwing for the Braves. There isn’t much on him as he had his first start last week against the Nationals. It was fine, he allowed three earned in 5.2 innings. I think these pitchers should be able to keep offenses in check tonight. Take the under 8 runs at -120 .