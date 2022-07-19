MLB All-Star Game Will Debut Incredible New Rule If Things Are Tied After 9 Innings

Baseball fans will not be opposed to seeing the 2022 MLB All-Star Game be tied after nine innings thanks to a new tiebreaker rule the league has put in place.

If things are knotted up after nine innings, three players from each team will get three swings a piece. Whichever team manages to hit more home runs wins the game.

The three players from each team have already been picked.

For the American League, Kyle Tucker of the Astros would step to the plate along with Seattle’s Ty France and Julio Rodriguez. Pete Alonso of the Mets, Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Braves, and Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber would represent the National League.

Rodriguez is a strong pick by the AL seeing as how he hit 81 home runs during Monday’s Home Run Derby. Schwarber for the NL was a no-brainer as he leads the National League in dingers with 29.

This new wrinkle in the MLB All-Star Game was brought to life thanks to the new collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the Players Association. This same tiebreaker rule will be used through the 2026 season, so fingers crossed we see it in action before then.

The MLB All-Star Game has come a long way since Bud Selig’s day as commissioner.

We can’t talk about this good tiebreaker rule and not throw it back to Selig’s shrug when the 2002 All-Star Game ended in a tie.

Baseball fans won’t have to worry about teams running out of pitchers and may be treated to a mini home run derby during Tuesday night’s MLB All-Star Game.