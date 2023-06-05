Videos by OutKick

Duke designated hitter MJ Metz is having himself a weekend that he will never forget. The fifth-year graduate transfer cannot stop mashing dingers on just one knee.

Metz, a four-year player at Trinity University in San Antonio, joined the program for his final season of eligibility this spring. His bat has been crucial for the Blue Devils.

M.J. Metz has been all smiles in June! (Image courtesy: Duke Athletics)

Over the course of 168 at-bats in the regular season and ACC Tournament, Metz was hitting .274 with 40 RBIs, 44 runs scored, and 13 home runs. And then he tore his ACL on May 23 against N.C. State.

In most instances, the tear would have ended his season. Baseball is different in that way.

Technically, to hit, you don’t need an ACL. Running and fielding isn’t easy, but torn ACLs typically don’t hurt (uncomfortable is a better word) and the designated hitter doesn’t need to do either.

Two years ago, Ole Miss legend Tim Elko tore his ACL and proceeded to finish out his season with a brace on his injured knee. He could not stop hitting grand slams.

Metz, after seeing what Elko did in 2021 and getting clearance from his doctor, decided to give it a go. His ACL was already torn, so it couldn’t get any worse …

MJ Metz, on one knee, got hot!

Duke landed in Coastal Carolina’s Regional as the No. 2 seed in Conway. Metz, 23, wanted to play.

Head coach Chris Pollard said yes, and put him in the lineup as the DH. He was glad that he did.

Metz hit not one, not two, but three home runs in the opener against UNC Wilmington on Friday.

All that the opposing pitchers needed to do was get the 6-foot-6, 240-pound slugger to hit the ball anywhere in play. He can hardly run to first.

The Seahawks could not do that and paid the price.

Rider held Metz in check during Duke’s second game on Saturday. Coastal Carolina somehow allowed him to record two singles on Sunday, but the Chanticleers ended up beating the Blue Devils in a must-win game that set up a rematch in the Regional Final on Monday.

Metz stepped up to the dish for the first time in the bottom of the second and — BOOM!

GOODBYE BASEBALL! Metz, with a torn ACL, limped around the bags after hitting his fourth home run of the weekend. It was a no-doubter as soon as it left the bat.

Bye Bye Baseball @mjmetzv stays hot with the solo jack!



B2 | Duke 1, CCU 0 | #BlueCollar pic.twitter.com/Di4KleKVQ4 — Duke Baseball (@DukeBASE) June 5, 2023

Have a weekend, Mr. Metz! One knee, four home runs, six hits. Unreal.