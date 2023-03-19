Mizzou Suspends Defensive Star Chad Bailey Following DWI

Videos by OutKick

The Missouri Tigers’ football program suspended defensive star Chad Bailey after an early-morning Sunday arrest.

A seemingly intoxicated Bailey was pulled over for a lane violation while driving with a suspended license and performed “poorly” during a field sobriety test, first reported by The St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Coach Eli Drinkwitz released a statement on Bailey’s arrest hours later, announcing the 23-year-old linebacker’s indefinite suspension. According to the school’s conduct guidelines, players receive a one-week-minimum suspension for arrests.

Bailey was one of the Tigers’ captains in the 2022 season.

(Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“We are aware of the situation involving Chad Bailey,” Drinkwitz said. “He’s been suspended according to Department of Athletics policy. We have high expectations for all of our student-athletes, on and off the field, and we will follow all departmental and campus policies.”

Bailey was arrested at 2:45 a.m. (CT). He was booked at Boone County Sheriff’s Office and released after posting bond ($500).

The police statement noted, “Bailey told the officer he had consumed alcohol and then performed poorly on a field sobriety test.”

The senior linebacker totaled 57 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 2022. Bailey was perhaps best remembered for his spat with a teammate during a game against Wake Forest.

After Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. tried helping Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman up after a play, Bailey furiously pulled Rakestraw away from his opponent and kept jawing off at his teammate.