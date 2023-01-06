Ohio State running back Miyan Williams isn’t going anywhere.

As soon as Ohio State lost to Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals, Ryan Day’s attention immediately pivoted to the upcoming 2023 season.

Well, his running game should be solid because the talented running back announced Thursday that he’s returning for another year of action in Columbus.

Ohio State went down swinging against Georgia and the Buckeyes were one field goal away from appearing in the national title game.

With C.J. Stroud likely going pro (although that’s far from a guarantee), the Buckeyes and Ryan Day will need as much stability as possible.

When healthy, Williams is one of the best running backs in America. He rushed for 14 touchdowns and 825 yards in 2022 in 11 appearances. He also averaged a blistering 6.4 yards a carry.

Williams suffered an ankle issue during the season, but still managed to put together a very impressive season. Now, with the future of Ryan Day’s offense in Columbus up in the air, the head coach of the Buckeyes at least knows he has one very solid piece returning.

While it’s way too early to know what the OSU squad might be capable of in 2023, the fact Miyan Williams will be back in the backfield is a great building block.

The team has a solid recruiting class coming in, plenty of future NFL talent on the roster and a great RB in Miyan Williams. It would be very shocking if Ryan Day and OSU didn’t have another outstanding season next year.