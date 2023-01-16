Wife Of Bills Offensive Lineman Has Hilarious Reaction To Her Husband Defending Josh Allen Against Christian Wilkins

The Buffalo Bills needed everything to avoid being upset by the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, including a shoving match between Josh Allen and Christian Wilkins. The shoving match turned into somewhat of a brawl thanks to Bills’ O-lineman Mitch Morse stepping in to defend his quarterback.

With the Bills up 17-3 in the second quarter, Allen threw an interception and while Miami was returning the pick, Wilkins bumped into the Buffalo quarterback. While Wilkins didn’t appear to cause much harm, Allen didn’t see it that way and started shoving the much larger Wilkins.

While Allen stood his ground fairly well while the two exchanged pushes, things escalated quickly when Morse stepped in and took Wilkins to the ground.

Morse’s wife, Caitlin, obviously witnessed her husband take down Wilkins in defense of his quarterback and hilariously wondered if he’d defend her honor the same way.

I wonder if he would defend my honor the way he defends Josh? 🤣🤣 https://t.co/ubE5dhNnJN — Caitlin Morse (@cwils15) January 15, 2023

Given Morse’s reaction to Wilkins bumping his quarterback, I think it’s a safe assumption that Morse would do much more harm to anyone who crossed his wife.

Allen certainly appreciated Mitch Morse and his teammates stepping in and defending his own honor during the brawl that unfolded in the second quarter. After the game, Allen expressed his love for his lineman.

Josh Allen on Mitch Morse coming to his rescue during scrap with Dolphins players: “I love him.” #Bills #BillsMafia @Batavia_Daily pic.twitter.com/tUuZzJUXN1 — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) January 15, 2023

Buffalo went on to beat Miami 34-31 on Sunday and now has a date with the Cincinnati Bengals next week in the AFC Divisional round.