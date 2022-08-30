Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz wants to see a little mischief from students for the first game of the season.

The Tigers open the season Thursday at 8:00 EST against Louisiana Tech, and given the fact the game is a school night, some students might wonder how they’ll be able to attend and still get to class early Friday morning.

Well, Drinkwitz has a very simple solution. Just don’t go to class Friday.

“These students up front just asked me about class on Friday. I say skip it. It’s early in the year. You can overcome an early deficit,” the SEC head coach explained, according to Power Missou.

Is Eli Drinkwitz a man of the people or is Eli Drinkwitz a man of the people? The answer is obvious, and the answer is yes.

Way too many people take themselves too seriously. Nothing is worse than someone who is buttoned up at all times.

It’s college. It’s not an ER surgery room. Feel free to cut it loose from time to time. Trust me, you’re not going to lose much by missing a Friday morning class in September, and Drinkwitz clearly feels the same way.

What will make you happier: going crazy for game one of the season or waking up at the crack of dawn for a general education credit class? If you answered with the latter, you’re in college for all the wrong reasons.

If you’re doing anything other than making memories during football games, you’re doing college completely and totally wrong.

I once had a professor tell the class to skip a massive Wisconsin game my junior year because there are plenty of football games but only one midterm test. I ignored every word that came out of his mouth, and I don’t regret it.

Missouri students should feel the same way. Get some beer on ice, get to the game and forget about going to class in early September. It’s college. It’s not the Army. Attendance is not super important this early in the season.