You’ll Most Likely Never See A Catch Like This Again In Baseball, Thanks To Missouri’s Cam Chick

We are currently just past the halfway point of college baseball and Friday night might’ve delivered the catch of the year. That came courtesy of Missouri’s Cam Chick, who ensured the Tigers would be a staple on this weekend’s highlight reels.

It all went down Friday night in Gainesville, with No.4 Florida hosting the Missouri Tigers. The Gators did not have a problem putting away Missouri, but even their run-rule win wasn’t the main takeaway from the game.

Florida’s Colby Halter hit a ball to shallow left field, and Mizzou’s Chick came racing in for what would’ve been the diving grab. But, Chick seemed to not have secured the catch. The ball popped out of his glove, hit his head, bounced off his shoulder, then finally landed in his glove.

One of the best parts of the sequence is that it looked like Cam thought he had initially made the catch, but as he would quickly find out, he didn’t. This is the type of play that ends up on a blooper reel, but somehow the baseball gods planted that ball right into his glove. It’s almost as if the baseball had a mind of its own and wanted to play tricks on Cam Chick.

I think Missouri’s Cam Chick is now in contention for “Catch of The year”



Again, the best part is that Cam actually looked into his glove thinking he caught it, only to realize it wasn’t there, until it actually was.

Yea, Florida might’ve hit four home-runs in the 11-1 in the seven inning game, but the Gators didn’t pull-off the leading candidate for catch of the year. No, that honor goes to Missouri’s Cam Chick, who pulled off one of the craziest plays I’ve seen in any level of baseball.

Forget the home-run saving catches at the wall, Cam Chick came up with a different way to make the highlight reels.

Sure, getting destroyed on the road doesn’t help the mood at the team hotel. But I imagine the Missouri Tigers had a nice laugh once the stink of the 10-run loss wore off.