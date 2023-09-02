Mississippi State Pays Tribute To Mike Leach With A Sideline Signature And Cowbell, In Bulldogs First Home Game Since Passing

Videos by OutKick

Mississippi State will take to the field in Starkville on Saturday for the first time since Mike Leach passed away last year. The Bulldogs are honoring the former head coach with a touching sideline tribute for the opening game against Southeastern Louisiana.

The impact Mike Leach had on the lives of so many around football will be remembered for a long time, especially those who worked with him, played for him, or was in any way associated with the ‘Pirate’.

The tragic passing of Mike Leach last December sent shockwaves through the coaching community. We had lost one of the most innovative coaches in the sport, but most importantly, a man who walked to the beat of his own drum.

Mississippi State honored former head coach Mike Leach on Saturday, in its first home game since his passing Courtesy of Mississippi State Athletics

According to Mississippi State, they will honor Leach throughout the game at Davis Wade Stadium. The school will have a presentation for the Leach family at the conclusion of the first quarter.

Mississippi State got creative in the ways they’d honor Leach. As the Bulldogs take the field today, fans, players and coaches will see a cowbell along the sidelines. They’ll also see the signature of Mike Leach, which is a wonderful way to remember the legendary coach.

Coaches Remember Mississippi State’s Mike Leach

The shock of losing Mike Leach will be felt for a long time, but today will be especially emotional for those around the Bulldogs program. The last time Mississippi State took the field was just a few weeks after the passing of Leach, in the Reliaquest Bowl.

Leach won his final game in Starkville, a week before beating Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl, but that game was in Oxford. The school was looking for the right way to honor Leach to start the season, and boy did they get it right. It would’ve been easy to just put his name on the field, but having his signature makes this gesture even better.

Just over a month ago, SEC coaches were in Nashville for Media Days, where some of them shared special memories of Leach, with Kirby Smart’s story perfectly summing up the ‘Pirate’.

While Mississippi State starts a new season, and era, with head coach Zach Arnett, the legacy of Mike Leach will never be forgotten.