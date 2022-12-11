Mississippi State’s Mike Leach Rushed To Hospital After Health Scare On Sunday

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach has been taken to a local hospital in the Starkville area. After suffering a health scare at his home, Leach was taken by ambulance to the hospital. According to one report he was awaiting transport to Jackson by airlift.

Mike Leach was on the sidelines Saturday for the Bulldogs opening practice for the upcoming Reliaquest Bowl. Mississippi State is scheduled to face Illinois on January 2nd at Raymond James Stadium. There is currently not a timetable for the return of Leach, according to Mississippi State officials.

Mississippi State Director of Public Affairs Sid Salter had this to say on Twitter regarding Mike Leach.

“The university will make no other comments at this time other than to say that the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and (his wife) Sharon and their family,” Salter wrote.

DC Zach Arnett In Charge During Mike Leach Absence

The university released a statement on Sunday afternoon in regards to the situation and the plans for the Mississippi State football program.

“MSU President Mark E. Keenum and Interim MSU Athletics Director Bracky Brett have conferred, and the decision has been made to place MSU Defensive Coordinator Zach Arnett in charge of the MSU football team until Coach Leach returns. Practice for the ReliaQuest Bowl game and recruiting operations will continue.”

