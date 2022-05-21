Mississippi State Baseball — Reigning National Champs — Fail To Make SEC Tournament

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times for Mississippi State baseball.

In 2021, they shocked the college baseball world and brought the first ever national championship trophy to the folks down in Starkville, MS. That was then.

This is now, and the reigning college world series champs could not continue that success in 2022. They opened the season with a 3-0 loss to Long Beach State at home, and things just never got much better.

This week, Tennessee finally put them out of their misery, handing them back-to-back losses and eliminating them from the SEC Tournament.

From winning the National Championship to not making the SEC Tournament, it’s been a wild year for Mississippi State baseball. — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) May 21, 2022

The UT/MSU game Thursday night was especially brutal. The Vols humiliated the Bulldogs 27-2 and held them hitless for six innings. Game Two on Friday was much more competitive. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second and were still ahead 3-2 after seven. But it was not to be. The Vols pulled off another late-game rally to defeat the Bulldogs 4-3.

Only 12 of the 14 SEC teams make the SEC baseball tournament, and this year, Mississippi State will not be one of those teams. They currently sit at 26-29 overall and just 9-20 in the conference.

They have one more game against Tennessee today. First pitch is at 2 pm CT. Win or lose, Mississippi State will stay home the rest of this spring, while Tennessee hopes to continue their streak of dominance. The Vols remain No. 1 in the rankings and have a first-round bye in the SEC Tournament next week.