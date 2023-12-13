Ten-Year-Old Boy Hit With Outrageous Sentence After Urinating In Public

Videos by OutKick

A 10-year-old child in Mississippi will serve probation after being arrested for public urination.

Did you read that sentence above correctly? A 10-year-old is serving an actual criminal punishment for urinating behind his mother’s car.

The child was arrested in August and taken to jail after the incident in Senatobia, according to the New York Post, and you might have thought cooler heads prevailed given the fact the kid is 10. Nope.

He was sentenced by a Mississippi judge to three months probation and ordered to write a two-page paper about Kobe Bryant, according to Fox13 News.

The judge initially considered having the child write a three-page paper about public decency, according to the same report.

That’s one of the most bonkers punishments in the history of modern America, and it’s made crazier by the fact police admitted in August the arrest shouldn’t have happened.

Senatobia Police Chief Richard Chandler said, “Under these circumstances, it was an error in judgment for us to transport the child to the police station since the mother was present at that time as a reasonable alternative,” according to the New York Post.

We have serious crime issues in America. Serious ones. Violence is out of control, big cities are war zones and it seems like nobody is actually interested in arresting bad people. You can’t walk down the streets of San Francisco without seeing needles and human feces. Shouldn’t society be focused on that?

Instead, the justice system in Tate County, Mississippi believes taxpayers are best served by putting a 10-year-old on probation for doing something pretty much every man ever has done.

At what point does a little common sense come into play? Should the judge not have maybe told the boy to find a bathroom next time and then cut him loose? Putting a 10-year-old on probation for public urination should probably result in that Mississippi judge losing his job for lacking any common sense. It’s simply not acceptable. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.