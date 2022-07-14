Mississippi Fraud Case Includes Payments To Brett Farve

A Mississippi welfare fraud case has included filings that claim that the defendents in the case funneled $1.1 million dollars in welfare money to former NFL QB Brett Farve. The filings claim that then Governor Phil Bryant directed the funds be sent to the NFL star.

The case follows a guilty plea by the New family, in criminal court. Nancy New, 69 and her son Zachary, 34, ran the education center at the center of this case. Following their guilty plea, they agreed to testify against others in what is shaping up to be one of the largest corruption cases in the state’s recent history.

Mississippi News sources have been reporting on the civil case that was filed by the Mississippi Department of Human Services against the Mississippi Community Education Center Inc. The governor adamantly denies the charges he directed any of the funds.

TUPELO, MS – NOVEMBER 01: Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant speaks during a “Keep America Great” campaign rally featuring President Donald Trump at BancorpSouth Arena on November 1, 2019 in Tupelo, Mississippi. Trump is campaigning in Mississippi ahead of the state’s gubernatorial election where Republican candidate Tate Reeves is in a close race with Democrat Jim Hood. (Photo by Brandon Dill/Getty Images)

The New’s attorneys assert in their filings that they did everything that they were guilty of at the direction of the Mississippi Department of Human Services for awarding contracts and allocating funds.

Favre did pay back the $1.1 million dollars that he was allegedly paid for no-show speaking engagements. He so far, has not been accused of any wrong doings in the current case.

However, Brett Favre continues to find himself in the middle of this controversy. Mississippi Today, a digital non-profit news organization, has investigated the connection between Favre, Bryant and a biomed company that claimed to discover a treatment for concussions. Former Governor Bryant reportedly accepted stock in the biomed company two days after he left office.