New ‘Mission: Impossible’ Sets Franchise Box Office Record, Proves Non-Woke Content Wins

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” officially has the best five-day opening in franchise history.

The seventh “M:I” film with Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt premiered last week, and reviews were overwhelmingly positive.

It currently holds a 96% rating from critics and a 95% rating from the audience on Rotten Tomatoes. People love it, and it did reasonably well at the global box office through the weekend.

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” tops box office charts.

The film’s five-day haul globally was $235 million and $80 million domestically, according to Deadline, and that’s the best five day opening in franchise history. For comparison, the latest “Indiana Jones” film only made $130 million during its first five days.

While the film didn’t hit the $100 million mark domestically, hauling $80 million and leading the box office charts isn’t too bad at all. Plus, word is spreading like fire that the film is incredible.

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” leads the weekend box office. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

Tom Cruise also has a history of saving the box office. Last summer, “Top Gun: Maverick” injected life into an industry that seemed to be dying.

The sequel to the 1980s film made nearly $1.5 billion at the box office. As Steven Spielberg told Tom Cruise, the film might have saved movie theaters.

Tom Cruise doesn’t do woke movies.

Now, it appears Cruise has another major box office hit on his hands. Even with most of the money coming in globally, the film is definitely a monster hit.

It turns out fans respond to non-woke content. Cruise’s last two films – “Top Gun: Maverick” and the new “M:I” – focus on one very simple thing. Giving fans an epic ride.

People responded by buying a ton of tickets and rushing to theaters. Perhaps, the rest of Hollywood could learn a lesson here.

If you want to make money, give fans something that’s simply fun.

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” earned $235 million through its first five days globally. (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)

I haven’t had the chance to watch Tom Cruise in “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” just yet, but it’s definitely on my list. By all accounts, the movie is awesome. I can’t wait to find out if all the hype is deserved. Clearly, a lot of people rushed out to see it and that’s a great sign.