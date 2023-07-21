Miss Italy Bans Transgender Competitors

Videos by OutKick

Who knew banning biological dudes from competing for Miss Italy could be so controversial?

The Internet is buzzing today over the news trickling out of Italy where the Miss Italy organization recently announced it would ban biological dudes from lacing up the sneakers, pumps and throwing on a swimsuit to compete against biological females with a trip to Miss Universe on the line.

Patrizia Mirigliani, who seems to be in charge of things, told an Italian radio station that competitors “must be a woman from birth,” while noting that beauty pageants have been “trying to make the news by also using strategies that I think are a bit absurd.”

This woman is clearly talking about the recent Miss Netherlands beauty pageant where a biological male dude named Rikkie Valerie Kolle, who just recently went through with bottom surgery (or whatever they’re calling it), took home the crown and will now compete for Miss Universe.

Miss Italy has banned transgender competitors, with its patron stating that contestants “must be a woman from birth.” pic.twitter.com/eT6gWjxYRe — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 21, 2023

The Miss Italy news is 100% going to cause a reaction with the Miss Universe brass because the pageant is now owned by trangender mega-millionaire Anne Jakrajutatip who was born a dude.

In other words, you can guarantee Miss Italy isn’t getting anywhere near the Miss Universe crown. Not happening.

“It has been 70 years that [the] Miss Universe organisation has been run by men,” Jakrajutatip told pageant fans earlier this year. “But now, time is up. [Now] is the moment, really, for women to take the lead.”

Anne was just getting warmed up.

“From now on it’s going to be run by women, owned by a trans woman for all women around the world to celebrate the power of feminism! Diverse cultures, social inclusion, gender equality, creativity, a force for good, and a force for the beauty of humanity.”

That’s right, you’ll soon see a biological dude win Miss Universe. It’s not a matter of if. It’s a matter of when. How many years?

“[On] this stage, called Miss Universe competition, we can elevate all women to feel strong enough, good enough, qualified enough,” the new Miss Universe boss added.

El Salvador is expected to host the 2023 Miss Universe competition.